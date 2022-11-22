Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after acquiring an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

NYSE NOC opened at $527.87 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $345.91 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

