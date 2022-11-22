Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,371 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

