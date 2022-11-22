Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 79 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $450.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

