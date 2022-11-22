Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,362 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

