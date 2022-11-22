Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

