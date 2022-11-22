Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FedEx were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

