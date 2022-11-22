Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 171.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 148,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 61,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth $3,413,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 61,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,967,999 shares of company stock valued at $42,481,572. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

