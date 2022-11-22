Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.