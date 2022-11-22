Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

