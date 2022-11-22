Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.23 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 17.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

