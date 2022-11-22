Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $103.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $177.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

