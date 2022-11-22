Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast stock opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.