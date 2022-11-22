Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1,084.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $227.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

