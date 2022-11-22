Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after purchasing an additional 605,066 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,649,000 after purchasing an additional 172,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,290,000 after purchasing an additional 110,898 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 588,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULV opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

