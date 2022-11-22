Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

