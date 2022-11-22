Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 248,348 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 248,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18.

