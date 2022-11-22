Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 307,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $160.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

