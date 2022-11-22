Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.