Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.