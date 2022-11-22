Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $387.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.29, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $683.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.68.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

