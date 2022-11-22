Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,226 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

