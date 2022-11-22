Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after acquiring an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,874,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

