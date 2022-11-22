Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,115 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.41 and a 52 week high of $82.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

