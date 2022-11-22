Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 255 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

