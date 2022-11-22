Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

