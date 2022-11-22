Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.01. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.78 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

