Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,197,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 362.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,896 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 201.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 215.7% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

