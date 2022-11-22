Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 815 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 44.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

