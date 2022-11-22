Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 943 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $3,937,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

