Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

