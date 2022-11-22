Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,933 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

