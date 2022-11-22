Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

