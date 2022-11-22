Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

