Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 38.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 476.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $291.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

