Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

DFS stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.