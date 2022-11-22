Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE RF opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

