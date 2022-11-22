Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 339 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock worth $32,631,433. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

