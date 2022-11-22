Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 120,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,873 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.