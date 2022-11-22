Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.