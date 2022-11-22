Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,807 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.