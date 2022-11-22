Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

