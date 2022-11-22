Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 5.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.