Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

