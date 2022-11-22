Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 34.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 151.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

