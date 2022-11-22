Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

ABB Profile

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.