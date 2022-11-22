Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,720,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

TRP stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 103.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.