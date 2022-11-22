Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

