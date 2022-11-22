Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $494,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 41.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HP by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 197.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,825,000 after acquiring an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

