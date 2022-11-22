Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.50.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $616.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $564.78 and its 200-day moving average is $579.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

