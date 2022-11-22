Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $134.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.56. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

